Shah Rukh Khan returning to big screen with ‘Pathan’, confirms Deepika Padukone

Indian star Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathan.



In an interview recently, the Padmavaat actress got candid about her upcoming projects and in the process she also confirmed return of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen.

Deepika said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before.”

“Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

Khan was last seen in his film Zero, released in December 2018.

Pathan, the action-flick will put three A-listers together as it will also be roping in John Abraham. The film is all set to go on floors in November and is touted to have a budget of over Rs200 crores.