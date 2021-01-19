Zayn Malik receives flak over his move to 'smoke weed' and drink beer while promoting new album

Zayn Malik left fans confused after 'smoking weed' and drinking a beer in an Instagram Live to promote his latest album 'Nobody Is Listening' on Monday.

The singer chatted to fans during the video, which happened at around 11am in the UK and 6am in New York. Zayn was seen lighting what some called a joint and sipping a bottle before also tucking into a pizza.

The new dad also shared his words about working on new music during the stream, revealing: 'I've recorded a sick song today. It might seem a bit weird. I just sat at a computer. I looped four bars. But that's all I can say. It's sick, right?'

Some of his fans quickly noticed his unexpected activities, asking whether he was at home with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their baby.

One fan penned: 'Why is Zayn getting high and blasting lights and music at 6am when he supposedly has a baby in the house?'

Another wrote: 'If he's in NYC he went live at 6am, which seems an odd time to be smoking a joint and blasting music that loud.'



The third one also shared words, saying : 'Anyway just currently thinking about how Zayn was smoking weed and blasting music at four am with a baby in the house.'

Zayn Malik is busy in promoting his latest album 'Nobody Is Listening', while his sweetheart Gigi Hadid is spending most of her time with their newborn baby.