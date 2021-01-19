Karen Gillan makes new announcement about 'Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karen Gillan on Monday left her fans excited with her latest Instagram post.
Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress said that her movie "Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle" is on Netflix.
"Oh Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle is on @netflix? See ya there," read her caption which accompanied her picture from the movie.