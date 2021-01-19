close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
January 19, 2021

Karen Gillan makes new announcement about 'Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle'

Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Karen Gillan on Monday left her fans excited with her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress said that her movie "Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle" is on Netflix.

"Oh Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle is on @netflix? See ya there," read her caption which accompanied her picture from the movie.

