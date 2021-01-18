Twitter schools Ali Zafar for his 'wrong' karhai recipe

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar is in the spotlight for a controversial recipe.

The Laila O Laila singer's recipe for chicken karahi was something that the internet was not ready to handle as he proceeded to boil the meat instead of the usual frying method.

The unorthodox method sent Twitter into a meltdown, with many questioning his credibility with his skills in the kitchen.

He proceeded to add onions and tomatoes and spices and finished it off with lemon slices, ginger and coriander, again sparking confusion as he did not follow the traditional method.

