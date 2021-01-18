close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Minal Khan gives off boss lady vibes in latest picture

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan served fashion goals in her most recent post on Instagram.

In the snap she could be seen rocking a cream powersuit as she struck a pose.

Fans were thrilled with the diva as she was showered with compliments, clearly impressed with her professional yet chic getup.

Take a look:



