Minal Khan gives off boss lady vibes in latest picture

Pakistani actress Minal Khan served fashion goals in her most recent post on Instagram.
In the snap she could be seen rocking a cream powersuit as she struck a pose.
Fans were thrilled with the diva as she was showered with compliments, clearly impressed with her professional yet chic getup.
Take a look: