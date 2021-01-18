Saif Ali Khan opens up about welcoming second child with Kareena Kapoor soon

Saif Ali Khan opens up about welcoming second child with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan is gearing up to welcome baby number two with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During a recent interview with GQ India, the Tanhaji actor opened up about becoming a father again as well as his likes and dislikes.

“I am not into crowds. I like intimacy, I like small dinners. I love nothing more,” he said.

He also spoke about his family life, and claimed that he loves children and is over the moon about the idea of becoming a father once again.

He went on to say that his relationship with his older children is much different than the one he has with Taimur.

“But I am very happy to welcome another tiny tot home before we get old,” he added.

Regarding his film Tandav getting released on an OTT platform instead of theaters, Khan said: “Just to be able to have a piece of work being released to the public during a crisis, when entertainment has become an important medium to maintaining one’s mental equilibrium and happiness, it feels great to know that we have done something on a platform that is viewable.”