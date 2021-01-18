Angelina Jolie stuns in a sheer black shirt during mother-daughter shopping trip

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actor Angelina Jolie has been leaving fans with bated breath over her several appearances around town.
The Salt actor was recently photographed dropping jaws in her high-fashion look as she stepped out to pick up some essentials for her kids and stopped to get coffee with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
The Oscar-winner was a sight for sore eyes as she went to Target in a long black overcoat, a sheer black shirt, skinny jeans and black leather boots.
Last year, she spoke about co-parenting her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She told Vogue India: "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."
"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people,” she said.