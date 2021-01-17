close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Alizeh Shah looks drop-dead gorgeous as she shares latest photo with meaningful caption

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah looked  unrecognizable  as she flaunted her glam look in latest photo  on Sunday.

The  extremely talented showbiz star,  who stepped into the entertainment industry as a child actor,  took to Instagram and shared her stunning picture with a heartfelt message.

She  was looking drop dead beautiful in wither outfit, sporting green and yellow  jecket  over a black top.  The Ehd-e-Wafa actress  left her trimmed hair loose to elevate er beauty.

Alizeh captioned the post:  'Stay where you're a priority, not an option.'

Alizeh's post comes days-after Pakistani dashing actor Imran Abbas  quashed the rumours about his relationship with the actress.

There were rumours making rounds on the Internet that 'Darr Khuda Sey' star and 'Jo Tu Chahey' actress were getting married. 

Alizeh is one of the fewer celebrities, who acquired massive fame at very early years of their profession.

