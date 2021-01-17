Sara Ali Khan's electrifying photos stun fans

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan wows fans with her stunning looks on her Instagram account.

Her latest post was no different as she dropped jaws with an electrifying photoshoot.

The Coolie No 1 star could be seen working her thing as she struck poses.

Her fashion choice came to no surprise as she rocked an all-black outfit which was finished off with a leather jacket and thigh high boots.

Fans were greatly impressed with the photos as they showered praises on the star.

Take a look:







