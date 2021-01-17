Ayeza Khan gives a sneak peek into her 30th birthday bash

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who turned 30 on Saturday, shared a glimpse of her birthday bash and fans can’t stop gushing over it.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture without any caption.

Ayeza Khan can be seen sitting alongside the gifts and reading text messages she received on her birthday.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

Earlier, Ayeza turned to photo-video sharing platform and thanked all her fans and friends for sweet wishes.

She wrote, “You guys brought me so much joy on my special day. The amount of love I received last night is inexpressible for me.”

“But still Thank you, to my fans, my family, and my friends. Love you guys,” followed by heart emoticons.

