Sun Jan 17, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tying the knot?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been going strong for quite strong 

Rumours about marriages are often the talk of B-Town and after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s nuptials were confirmed, the paps directed their attention towards another pair.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been going strong for quite strong and much like every high-profile couple in Bollywood, they too have had to deal with rumours regarding their marriage.

The Rock On actor’s father and famed lyricist, Javed Akhtar was recently asked to confirm whether or not there was any truth to the circulating information about his son’s wedding plans.

He said, per Filmi Beat, "If they offer personal information, you should listen but never probe or enquire or question them. It is not a decent thing. If my kids want to share about their personal lives with me, I would be most happy to listen but I never probe or ask personal questions to my kids.”

