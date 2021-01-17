Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to face failure ahead, warns Diana’s former aide

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after giving up their royal lives have dipped their toes in a number of things.



And while they continue to work on their brand, post-Megxit, some are quite skeptical of the success that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might receive in this regard.

Former chief of staff of Princess Diana, Patrick Jephson warned the pair of failure looming ahead of them as this could result in the same consequences for them as the ones Princess Diana faced with the Panorama interview.

“Harry and Meghan have an evolving brand issue. One could argue that, at its best, membership of the Royal Family gives you access to the most extraordinary and powerful brand in the world,” he said, per Express, during a virtual conference about promoting and protecting personal brands.

“To voluntarily divest yourselves of all those advantages in pursuit of something else is very daring – and we don’t even know what that something else is. But if it departs very much from that great tradition of personal sacrifice and public service that defines the monarchy brand then I don’t believe it will succeed,” he went on to say.

Speaking about Diana’s infamous Panorama interview given to BBC’s Martin Bashir, Jephson said: “I was very much opposed to Diana giving that interview. It backfired and I resigned partly as a result.”