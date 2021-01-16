Salman Khan flaunts his culinary skills, video goes viral

Multi-talented Bollywood superstar Salman Khan flaunted his culinary skills in a video doing rounds on social media platforms.



Salman Khan’s friend and co-star Bina Kak shared the video wherein the Sultan actor is seen showing off his culinary skills.

In the video, Khan is seen preparing raw onion pickle using simple ingredients.

Salman Khan can be heard saying, “This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.”

Bina posted the video with caption, “Salman our Harr fun maula making instant raw onion pickle”.



“fun loving, hardworking, outdoor ,sporty, painter actor, singer SK likes to try his hand at cooking.”

The cooking video of Salman Khan has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of his fans.