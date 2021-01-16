Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to attend Varun Dhawan, Natasha’s wedding ceremony

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, diva Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others will attend the wedding ceremony of Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal as the wedding date of the B-town lovebirds has been revealed.



The celebrity couple is all set to tie the knot on January 24, 2021 at Alibaug in a star-studded ceremony.

According to Pinkvilla, the first ritual of Varun and Natasha’s wedding will take place the bride’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.

The five-day celebrations will begin on January 22 and will end with a grand reception again in Mumbai on January 26.

Bollywood star Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janvhi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kiara Advani will reportedly attend the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to Indian media, Natasha, who is a fashion designer, will be designing her own wedding outfit.