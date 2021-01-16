Meghan Markle in trouble as fresh backlash looms ahead of her half-sister Samantha's first book

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle is all set to launch her first book - 'The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister' - on Sunday, which may create new problems for the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha has reportedly warned that Prince Harry's sweetheart may not find "comfortable" some of the things she reported in her memoir, promising her new book will tell "the good, the bad and the ugly".

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is standing by his wife and ready to face fresh backlash as he reportedly "doesn’t believe a word that comes out of Samantha’s mouth."

On the other hand, the author has made clear that her book is not a "slamming tell-all story" attacking Meghan - but will unveil new details about the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha Markle was reported to have said: "I don’t know if she will be comfortable with it. Some things she will and some things she won’t."

Opening up about about the content of the book, she said: "It’s fair and balanced. Naturally, some things she will like and some things she won’t. Truth is stranger than fiction, and I have predicated myself on the truth."

"There was a lot going on behind closed doors that the world didn't know," she added.



Meghan Markle and Samantha are related through their father Thomas Markle. Whereas, Samantha has been a vocal critic of her half-sister since Meghan and Harry's relationship came to light.