Fri Jan 15, 2021
Snap of Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's kids steals fans' hearts

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021

Pakistani acting diva Ayeza Khan is no doubt  dazzling at what she does but she is also just as skillful with parenting.

She often features her busy life on the screen and behind it as she shares snippets from photoshoots to her family outings.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a touching picture of herself with her daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

In the photo she can been seen holding her adorable kids in a loving embrace while her daughter gives her a loving kiss.

Take a look:


