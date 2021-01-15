CNG supply across Sindh to be restored on Saturday

A car being filled with CNG at a pumping station in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced that gas supply to all CNG stations across Sindh will resume tomorrow.

The supply will be restored at 8am on Saturday, said SSGC, in a post on Instagram.

On January 11, SSGC had announced the closure of CNG stations for three days, in the wake of the gas crisis that has swept across Pakistan.

According to the official announcement, LNG and local gas pumps were also to remain closed.

Gas crisis in Pakistan

It is expected that from January 4-20, the gas shortage will heighten because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG as the bids were received at a fixed price in dollar terms at $12.95 to $15.95 per MMBtu and the government decided not to procure the pricey LNG.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) wanted to procure six spot cargoes for January, but when the bids opened on December 10, 2020, international LNG suppliers for the first time didn’t turn with bids for the LNG vessels required for the time slot of January 8-11, January 12-14 and January 14-15, according to a report published last month.

'Sindh's reserves to only last 12 years'

Sindh's energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has said that the province only has enough gas reserves to last 12 years and that oil reserves are also gradually declining.

According to Geo News, claimed that Sindh's gas was being "plundered" and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited is being supplied gas through Sindh's pipelines.

Responding to various written and supplementary questions of members during Question Hour on Energy Department in the Sindh Assembly this week, Imtiaz Sheikh said that "gas will only be available in Sindh for another 12 to 15 years".

He said the situation with oil is comparatively better with reserves for 15 to 20 years.







