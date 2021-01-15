close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
January 15, 2021

Humayun Saeed shares his dazzling snaps on request of his wife

Fri, Jan 15, 2021
Humayun Saeed shares his dazzling snaps on request of his wife

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed shared his dazzling pictures on social media upon the request of his wife Samina Humayun Saeed.

The London Nahi Jaunga actor took to Instagram and posted his stunning pictures and wrote, “Chalo bhai biwi ke kehne pe ye pictures post kar deen (Posted these pictures on the request of wife).”

Humayun looked super cool in traditional grey shalwar kameez. He also sported black glasses to complete his look.

He also tagged wife Samina Humayun.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

