Fri Jan 15, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Fans left swooning over Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled snap

Fri, Jan 15, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan melted fans' hearts when she shared an adorable PDA-filled photo of herself with her hubby Falak Shabir.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner could be seen in the embrace of her loving husband as they smiled warmly.

The adorable couple were seen cozied up in winter clothing.

Fans couldn't help but shower praises on the adorable couple.

Take a look:



