Selena Gomez's new Spanish song 'De Una Vez' will capture your heart: Video

Selena Gomez's new music era began on Friday as she released her highly anticipated Spanish-language single 'De Una Vez' ('At Once' in English).

The new Spanish song describes Selena Gomez's own journey working on her mental health, overcoming past heartache.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared the stunning video of her new track, with a heartfelt caption: "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."



The visual shows Selena in a mythical house surrounded by magical visuals, where she steps into rooms representative of her evolution.



The music lovers were quick to admire their beloved singer for her song "De Una Vez", with a fan posting, "Selena you sound so good the vocals I'm shaking." Another wrote, "it's a masterpiece."



Revealing about her new sing, Selena Gomez aid in a statement: "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. 'It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.'

