Thu Jan 14, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Ertugrul's Nurettin Sönmez, Ayberk Pekcan hang out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Famed Turkish actors Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan were seen hanging out with Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi.

The two actors are known for their role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul. Nurettin played Bamsi Beyrek while Ayberk took on the role of Artuk Bey.

According to local media, the duo is in Pakistan for a three-day visit.

They arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of a 20-member contingent with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

As per Fazeela's Instagram stories, the actors were seen in her company along with a few others.

"A wonderful evening with Bamsay and Arthuk Bey," she captioned the picture.

Take a look:


