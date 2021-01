BTS’s ‘Boy With Luv’ amasses 1.1 billion views in landslide move

BTS’s official music video (MV) of Boy With Luv recently amassed over a billion views on YouTube and ARMYS are frenzied over the news.



The video released back on 12TH April 2019, and within one year and nine months, it amassed over 1.1 billion views.

