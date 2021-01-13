Sara Ali Khan drops jaws as she flaunts natural beauty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan left tongues wagging when she shared a picture on her Instagram.
The Coolie No. 1 star put her natural beauty on display as she could be seen pictured in a gorgeous location while the sun set, casting a halo-like effect on her.
The stunner opted for a casual look as she donned ripped jeans and a sleeveless top, finishing off with simple stud earrings and a watch.
While the look was simple, she was sure to steal fans' hearts as they showered her with praises.
Take a look: