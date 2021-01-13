close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Sara Ali Khan drops jaws as she flaunts natural beauty

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan left tongues wagging when she shared a picture on her Instagram.

The Coolie No. 1 star put her natural beauty on display as she could be seen pictured in a gorgeous location while the sun set, casting a halo-like effect on her.

The stunner opted for a casual look as she donned ripped jeans and a sleeveless top, finishing off with simple stud earrings and a watch.

While the look was simple, she was sure to steal fans' hearts as they showered her with praises.

Take a look:



