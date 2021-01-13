close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Take fashion inspiration from Minal Khan on styling a white shirt

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021

There is no doubt that Pakistani actress Minal Khan is a fashionista  and her Instagram posts are proof of that.

Her latest post was no different as she was seen dropping jaws in a gorgeous white outfit.

Her style was on point as she glammed a basic white shirt with accessories like earrings, rings, necklaces and a gold belt.

She finished off the look with black sunnies as well as some natural waves.

Fans were quick to take notes of the diva and sing praises of the star.

Take a look:



