Tiger Shroff ‘so excited’ to drop his second track Casanova

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was so ‘excited’ to drop his second single Casanova after making his singing debut with Unbelievable in 2020.



Tiger turned to Instagram and announced the release of the Casanova.

The War star wrote, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it.”

“#Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel!,” the Unbelievable singer further said.



Earlier, Tiger released his first single in September 2020.

The actor had said “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”