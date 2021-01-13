Vikas Kohli clarifies his post featuring a baby is not Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s child

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli has clarified that his Instagram post featuring a baby was not Anushka Sharma and the the cricketer’s daughter.



Bollywood actress Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. The Indian cricketer’s brother Vikas shared a photo of a pair of baby feet to welcome the baby.

Now Vikas has clarified that this was not the snap of the Virushka’s baby feet.

He turned to Instagram and clarified, saying “Guys, let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Anushka and Virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby… as some media channels are reporting… posting to clarify."

Earlier he had shared the photo with caption, “Happiness overboard .... angel in the house.”



Anushka and Virat were blessed with their first child—a baby girl-- on January 11.

