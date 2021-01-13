Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal tying the knot this month in a 'big, fat Punjabi wedding'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is finally tying the knot to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, if reports are to be believed.

The Student of the Year actor’s wedding has been the subject of rumours since the past couple of months and while they were earlier reported to be untrue, this time he appears to finally be sealing the deal.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the Dhawan family revealed how the actor has booked a five-star hotel in Alibaug for the couple’s “big fat Punjabi wedding” this month.

The source said: "It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug.”

The news comes only days after Dhawan admitted in an interview with Filmfare that he might get married this year.

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said.