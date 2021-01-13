Humayun Saeed confirms ‘historic collaboration’ with Turkish actors

Humayun Saeed confirms ‘historic project’ with Turkish actors

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has confirmed a joint venture, a historic project, with Turkish stars a few days after the visit of Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman of Dirilis: Ertugrul.



Sharing photos with Turkish guest from their recent visit, Humayun Saeed wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to host our Turkish guests; Mr Kemal Tekdin Executive Producer of blockbuster series Diriliş: Ertuğrul along with our beloved Cel Al, most popularly known as Abdul Rehman Alp and Dr Kashif Ansari of Ansari Films for bringing us all together.”

He went on to say, “Me and my friend Adnan Siddiqui are absolutely thrilled to be bringing to you the biggest project ever in collaboration with Kashif bhai and our Turkish brothers."

“Would like to especially thank Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi as well as our esteemed ministers Mr Shibli Faraz and Mr Shehryar Afridi who have all pledged their full support in bringing this historic project to life which will be shot in and feature actors from both countries. Here's to the beginning of a new chapter in Pak-Turkey friendship,” the actor further said.