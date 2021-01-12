Aiman Khan touches fans' hearts with snap of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan touched fans' hearts with an an adorable snap of her daughter Amal and husband, actor Muneeb Butt.
The father-daughter duo can be seen captured in an adorable moment as he lovingly lifts her up in the air.
Amal, while she is wearing a mask, can be seen with a slight smile, clearly enjoying the moment she is having with her father.
"Amal and Amal’s Baba #bestfriends," Aiman wrote.
Fans were gushing over the adorable photo. Even model Sadaf Kanwal commented on the little one calling her a "doll".
Take a look: