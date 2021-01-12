close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Nargis Fakhri vacations in Dubai as she enjoys sandy dunes

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri took to the sandy dunes of Dubai to enjoy a vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the Rockstar diva shared multiple posts of her adventures, clearly showing that she is having a blast.

In her latest post, she could be seen quad biking in the sandy terrain with a pal through the multiple photos and videos.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz