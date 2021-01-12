Nargis Fakhri vacations in Dubai as she enjoys sandy dunes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri took to the sandy dunes of Dubai to enjoy a vacation.
Taking to Instagram, the Rockstar diva shared multiple posts of her adventures, clearly showing that she is having a blast.
In her latest post, she could be seen quad biking in the sandy terrain with a pal through the multiple photos and videos.
Take a look: