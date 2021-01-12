Take a look at what Deepika Padukone likes to binge on

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Deepika Padukone is known to have a fit physique and while it is certain that she has to follow a strict diet, she too likes to binge once in a while.
The obvious question would then be what she like to feast on and the answer to that is on her Instagram.
In a short video post, the Padmaavat star revealed that she like to eat a home made South Indian meal and in particular named a dish called Rasam with rice.
