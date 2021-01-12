Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance video takes the internet by storm

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor follows her late mother Sridevi’s footsteps in dance and she often shares with her fans glimpse of rehearsals on social media.



This time the Dostana 2 actress turned to Instagram and shared a video of herself grooving to the beats of San Sanana, the song sung by Alka Yagnik for film Asoka in 2001.

Posting the stunning video, Janhvi wrote, “Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz.”

In over one minute video, Janhvi can be seen donning white top teamed up with a pair of white Patiala and dancing her heart out.

The video has taken the internet by storm shortly after the actress shared it on Instagram.

Check Out Janhvi’s Post Below



