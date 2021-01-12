Maya Ali surprises fans with purple hair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Maya Ali keeps treating fans with gorgeous looks on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Mann Mayal star shared a major look as she surprised fans with a new hair colour.
The diva could be seen rocking a gorgeous purple colour, something that was previously not seen before.
It is likely that she used a filter as her friends too had purple hair, but needless to say purple is definitely her colour.
Take a look: