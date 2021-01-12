close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Maya Ali surprises fans with purple hair

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali keeps treating fans with gorgeous looks on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Mann Mayal star shared a major look as she surprised fans with a new hair colour.

The diva could be seen rocking a gorgeous purple colour, something that was previously not seen before.

It is likely that she used a filter as her friends too had purple hair, but needless to say purple is definitely her colour.

Take a look:


