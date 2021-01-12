‘WhatsApp Headquarters’ memes flood social media

WhatsApp logo.

Despite assurances that the company will not share private information with Facebook, WhatsApp is under continuous attack on social media and being slammed over the new privacy policy.

The change in policy has sent shockwaves among the users who have questioned the logic behind data sharing and are encouraging others to install Signal and Telegram apps.

WhatsApp, which uses Signal's encryption technology, laid out fresh terms earlier this month, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook Inc and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location.

The internet users are having a field day on social media in Pakistan and Twitter is flooded with ‘WhatsApp Headquarter’ memes slamming the messaging app.

Here are some of the funniest reactions on Twitter:



