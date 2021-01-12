San Diego Zoo reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas

Gorillas had showed symptoms last week

Two are confirmed positives while third is showing symptoms

Zoo authorities say they are closely monitoring the gorillas

The United States is one of the worst countries affected by the coronavirus but the human to human transmission is not the only thing worrying the country.

The situation in the country is such that even animals are contracting the disease.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politico reported that another gorilla apart from the two is also showing symptoms of the virus.

"Our beloved gorillas, obviously, we are concerned about," Newsom was quoted as saying by Politico.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing zoo authorities, said that it was the first time that such a case was reported in an animal in the country.



However, researchers have said that some non-human primates are susceptible to the disease.

“The gorillas live as a family, so it is assumed that all members have been exposed,” zoo officials told CNN.

The US-based media outlet reported that gorillas started showing symptoms last week after which their tests for the virus was taken.

The test carried out by the US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed that the gorillas were indeed positive on Monday.



“It is unknown whether the gorillas will have any serious reaction but they are being closely monitored,” said the zoo authorities.