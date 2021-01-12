Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir give major couple goals as they enjoy a boat ride in Dubai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir stepped out to enjoy a boat ride in Dubai and shared a glimpse of their outing on social media.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actor, who is currently in Dubai with wifey, turned to Instagram and shared sweet photo and a video wherein the couple could be seen enjoying the boat ride.
Ahad shared the video with caption, “On my way to Dubai! #mydubai.”
Posting the photo, he wrote, “What a ride! The Dubai life. #MyDubai.”
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Sajal also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her stunning picture from the deserts of Dubai.
The Alif actress captioned it, “Sunshine and winter vibes in Dubai!”