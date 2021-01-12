Priyanka Chopra looks fresh-faced teenager in throwback photo

Priyanka Chopra left fans in split as she shared a throwback photo from her early days before she found fame winning the title of Miss World in 2000.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old posted her teenage image, looking almost unrecognizable in the decades-old photo.

The actress, who is all set to appear on the big screen in 'The Matrix 4', captioned the photo: 'Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished.'



The Nick Jonas' sweetheart was a fresh-faced teenager when she left India to take on the world.



