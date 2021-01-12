close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Priyanka Chopra looks fresh-faced teenager in throwback photo

Priyanka Chopra left fans in split as she shared a throwback photo from her early days  before she found fame winning the title of Miss World in 2000.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old posted her  teenage image, looking  almost unrecognizable in the decades-old photo.

The actress,  who is all set to appear on the big screen in 'The Matrix 4', captioned the photo: 'Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished.' 

The Nick Jonas' sweetheart   was a fresh-faced teenager when she left India to take on the world.

Priyanka Chopra delighted her Instagram followers as she shared a throwback image from when she was a 17-year-old with big dreams in her eyes for international stardom.

