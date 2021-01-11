'Human error': India's NSE tweets Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's pictures

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy. — commons.wikimedia

After Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos were shared on Indian National Stock Exchange's (NSE) official Twitter account, the state institution came under fire from netizens.

The Indian stock exchange deleted the tweet after seven hours and apologised for the "human error" in a statement.



"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25pm. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.

But it was already too late as the tweet had gone viral, garnering memes and jokes.

Here is how Twitteratis responded to the "human error":



