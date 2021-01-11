Priyanka Chopra opens up about much-talked 10-year age gap with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra opens up about much-talked 10 years age gap with hubby Nick Jonas

Indian star Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot to US singer Nick Jonas in 2018, has opened up about her 10 years age gap with the hubby and their cultural differences.



In her interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka said age gap and cultural difference between her and hubby Nick Jonas ‘not a hurdle’, adding that Nick took to Indian culture like fish to water.

The 38-year-old star further said, “But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it's more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

When asked about how many children she would like with Nick Jonas, Priyanka replied “I do want children, as many as I can have."

"A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood flick Text For You in London.