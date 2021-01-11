close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
January 11, 2021

Dry and cold weather expected in Karachi over next 24 hours

Mon, Jan 11, 2021

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to remain cold and dry during the next 24 hours as mercury dropped to 8°C Monday morning.

The Met office has predicted the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 6°C and 8°C.

Light winds blowing from the north, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The cold wave will continue across Pakistan with the mercury expected to dip to -9°C in the upper northern areas and north of Balochistan.

PMD also said dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The temperature in Karachi dipped to 5.8°C Saturday morning as the Siberian winds continue to unleash a cold wave in the city.

