close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2021

Karachi shivers as cold Siberian winds continue to blow

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 09, 2021

The temperature in Karachi dipped to  5.8°C Saturday morning as the Siberian winds continue to unleash a cold wave in the city.

The  Pakistan Meteorological Department says the speed of Siberian winds may increase today.

The Met office predicted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.

The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow, the Met director said.

Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.

Latest News

More From Pakistan