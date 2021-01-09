Karachi shivers as cold Siberian winds continue to blow

The temperature in Karachi dipped to 5.8°C Saturday morning as the Siberian winds continue to unleash a cold wave in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department says the speed of Siberian winds may increase today.

The Met office predicted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.



The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow, the Met director said.

Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.