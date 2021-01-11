Ayeza Khan sends sweet wishes to her ‘most favorite person’ on his birthday

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to her ‘most favourite person’ make-up artist and hairstylist Sajid Wahab on his birthday.



Sharing an adorable photo with the make-up artist, the Mehar Posh actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my most favourite person.”

Ayeza Khan further said, “Keep working hard, love you and your early morning halwa puri nashta before makeup” followed by smiling face emoticon.

Ayeza, who is an avid social media user, has joined fellow showbiz star Aiman Khan as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 7.8 million followers each recently.

The actress reached 7.8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform recently. Aiman has also the same number of followers.