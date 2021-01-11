Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in her latest stunning snap

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in her pregnancy glow in the latest photo she shared on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress posted a monochrome photo enjoying a comfortable Monday lazing at her place while donning striped pyjamas.

The mom-to-be actress wrote, “Pjs on a Monday what a life” followed by heart emoticons.

In the picture, Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful with her radiating smile.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Kareena is expected to welcome her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan in March.