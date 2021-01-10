Shoaib Malik's sports car hits truck as cricketer leaves PSL draft in Lahore

Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident in Lahore, January 10, 2021. — The News/Sohail Imran

Shoaib Malik's car sustains damages to the front side

Car crashes into truck parked outside NHPC in Lahore

38-year-old skipper has yet to comment on the matter

LAHORE: Cricketer Shoaib Malik's sports car hit a truck on Sunday as he exited the city's National High Performance Centre (NHPC) after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft concluded. The former cricket captain was not injured.

While the veteran all-rounder cricketer was reportedly safe, his sports car sustained damages to the front side when it hit the truck near a restaurant close to the NHPC.



Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. The News/Sohail Imran

The 38-year-old skipper has yet to comment on the matter.



Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. The News/Sohail Imran

Geo News' Sohail Imran, who heard the crash, quoted eyewitnesses as saying Malik exited the NHPC at high speed but was unable to control his car, which ended up skidding on the road and hitting the truck outside.

Shoaib Malik's car is seen after the accident here in Lahore, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. The News/Sohail Imran

Some four or five people confirmed that the cricketer was driving at high speed. He was in good spirits but seemed to be lacking experience in driving the sports car, they said, adding that he and Wahab Riaz left together.

A local media outlet quoted another eyewitness as saying the former cricket captain "requested me to not make" a video while he was sitting in the car after the crash.