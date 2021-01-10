Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan pens down heartfelt birthday wishes for him

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan penned down heartfelt wishes for ‘Rye’ on his 47th birthday, calling him ‘the best dad in the world’.



Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared an adorable photo-based video featuring Hrithik and his two sons from their recent vacation and wrote, “Happy happiest birthday Rye..”

“wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds.”



Sussanne got married to Hrithik Roshan in 2000 after dating for four years. The couple ended their 14-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced a year later.

They share two sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who is celebrating his 47th birthday, has announced his next film Fighter, his first with diva Deepika Padukone.







