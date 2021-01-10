Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal might get married this year

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan’s marriage rumours have been making rounds since quite some time now.

And now, the Student of the Year actor has finally confirmed that the much-awaited nuptials with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal might happen this year.

During an interview with Filmfare, he said: "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Earlier during a chat with Kareena Kapoor on her talk show, Dhawan spoke about his relationship with his ladylove and revealed: “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he added.