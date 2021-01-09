close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 09, 2021
Selena Gomez announces awaited ‘Rare Beauty’s’ release

Selena Gomez recently took to social media to announce the release of a brand new collection for her Rare Beauty brand.

The Grammy award winning singer announced the news over on Instagram, with a video post featuring all the newly released products as well as a diverse collection of women rocking their new look.

Gomez wrote, “I’m excited to share my NEW @RareBeauty Stay Vulnerable Collection with you! Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow, Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, 5 shades for effortless matching for eyes, cheeks, and lips.”

Check it out below:


