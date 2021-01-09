Miley Cyrus pens down heartfelt message for sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday

US singer and actress Miley Cyrus penned down a sweet note for younger sister Noah Cyrus on her 21st birthday.



Sharing their childhood photos, the 28-year-old pop superstar wrote, “Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus. I love you baby sister turned big sister.”

“The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me. You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane. I couldn’t have gotten here without you.”

Miley further said, “You lead me to making the hard but right decisions. You’ll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way. love you always.”

“Happy 21st. Don’t get near as drunk,” the Wrecking Ball singer concluded.

Commenting on the post, Noah Cyrus wrote, “i love you sooooo muchhh lil girl” followed by heart emoticon.