Queen Elizabeth snatched Meghan and Harry's power within minutes with one sentence

Queen Elizabeth prevented Meghan and Harry from causing any more damage by taking back control

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wreaked havoc after revealing they have decided to quit the royal family. However, Queen Elizabeth prevented them from causing any more damage by taking back control with one simple sentence.



She 'played a blinder' with a statement having just 34 words, which according to experts sent out a strong message. This came after an emergency meeting at Sandringham with Charles and William about the future of the Sussexes.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the Queen said.

According to experts, this meant everything went back into the hands of the monarch.

"When the Queen asks for something, it happens," royal expert Charles Crawford said, "It also sent a public message to the people advising Harry and Meghan - 'this is over, let's get down to an agreement and move on'.



"It was a nicely phrased but firm statement saying this is where things stand, just so you all know, and that's it."