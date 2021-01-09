Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against commenting on political matters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of breaking royal rules multiple times during their stay in the United States.

The couple first sparked outrage when they asked Americans to cast their vote in the presidential election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then invited the wrath of royal fans when they signed a multi million dollar agreement with Nteflix.

A latest report said that the couple could be banished by Queen Elizabeth if they comment on the political situation in the United States.

Speaking to UK's Daily Express,Howard Hodgson said that this could have serious consequences for the royal couple based in the US.

He said that Duchess of Sussex Meghan may take this opportunity to speak out against the outgoing President.

" It is quite impossible for a member of the Royal Family to comment on political matters either here or in another country,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year.